COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old woman from north Columbus.

Devin Cooper, who also goes by "Sacoya" was last seen in the area of Howey Road and Weldon Avenue on Aug. 31.

Cooper is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.