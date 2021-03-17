Police say wanted Scioto County man fled from Grant Medical Center

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Tracy Rickett is wanted on multiple charges in Ohio and Kentucky.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on several charges, including assault on a police officer.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the agency was contacted Sunday, March 14 around 7:15 p.m. by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP stated that Kentucky State Police had been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Arch Lane in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Sheriff Thoroughman say detectives and deputies were told at the scene a man, identified as 48-year-old Tracy Rickett of Portsmouth, had been driving a car that was stolen from Lewis County, Kentucky.

Authorities say deputies from the Greenup County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office chased the stolen car into Ohio. Once the chase came to an end in a driveway on Arch Lane in Franklin Furnace, shots were fired by the Greenup County Sheriff's deputies.

There were no Kentucky State Police troopers present at the time.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, Rickett was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by EMS. He was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The sheriff's office says at around 4:30a.m. on March 15, Rickett escaped from the hospital on foot. When last seen, he was wearing a hospital gown.

Rickett is wanted on several counts, including burglary, assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, wanted endangerment and grand theft.