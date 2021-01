Detectives responded around 6:35 p.m. to a report that a suspect tried to attack the victim on South High Street near the park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman was a victim of an attempted attack Saturday evening near Columbus Commons.

A person passing by the area called police.

According to a witness at the scene, the suspect lured the woman into a parking garage and threatened to rape her before she ran away.