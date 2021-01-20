Police: Man wanted for allegedly robbing jogger, trying to rob girl at gunpoint in Upper Arlington

Police are advising people not to approach him as he is considered dangerous.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Upper Arlington Police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly robbing a jogger last week and trying to rob a girl at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police said the man robbed a female jogger at around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 near Waltham Road and Andover Road.

Police said the man ordered her to hand over several items and he was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Detectives believe he is the same man who approached a girl on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. as she was walking down the street near the area of Suffolk Road and Coventry Road.

Police said the man did not take anything from her but did pull out a gun.

The girl described the man as being 20 to 30 years old, having a dark skin complexion, and was 5-feet 8-inches and 6-feet tall.

Eyewitnesses told police the man was wearing dark clothing and had a "scruffy" face.

