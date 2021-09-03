Police: 78-year-old man charged with murder of 80-year-old wife in Marion shooting

A charge of aggravated murder has been filed against Ronald Gibson in Marion Municipal Court.

MARION, Ohio — A 78-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife Monday night, according to Marion police.

Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Cummins Avenue after receiving a call just after 5:30 p.m. from a relative requesting a welfare check.

Police responded and knocked on the door of the home for about 15 minutes. After getting no response, officers forced their way inside.

Once inside the home, they saw 78-year-old Ronald Gibson, who then stabbed himself.

Officers then found his wife, 80-year-old Shirley Gibson, shot and killed.

Ronald Gibson was taken to Marion General Hospital then to Grant Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a dog was also shot and killed.

"It's certainly something that the officers and detectives who responded to this will not soon forget. We are doing the best that we can to get to the bottom of what happened, but you can't help but wonder what sparked this," said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald.