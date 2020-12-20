Suspects assault 68-year-old man & steal his car in southeast Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for three men detectives say stole a car from a 68-year-old man and assaulted him and on the city's southeast side. Police said the man stopped at Linda's Market on Courtright Road near Petzinger Road on Dec. 13 just before 7 p.m. Police said he left his car running and went inside.

While inside police said the man saw another man get out of a gray car and get into his car.



The 68-year-old man went to try and get the suspect out of his car. Police said two other men got out of the gray car and punched the 68-year-old man, knocking him down.



As the man tried to get up, one of the suspects began pulling out of the parking lot in the victim's car and nearly ran over the victim.