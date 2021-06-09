Police safely locate missing 60-year-old from southeast Columbus

Police say Irvin Hedrick was last seen between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday leaving from his home on Ratify Boulevard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Update: Columbus police say Irvin Hedrick was safety located Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen in southeast Columbus.

Irvin Hedrick was last seen between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday leaving from his home on Ratify Boulevard, according to police.

Hedrick is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black and white hair. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and black or blue jeans.

Police say Hedrick is semi-verbally autistic.