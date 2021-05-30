Police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl in west Columbus area

Police say Shyanna Lee Johnson has been missing from western Columbus since May 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: Police say Shyanna was dropped off at her home Sunday night in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who is missing in the west Columbus area.

Police say Shyanna Lee Johnson has been missing since May 30.

She is 4-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 82 pounds and has black hair.

Police say she may be with her sister, who is also missing. Police were not able to provide more information on the sister or a photograph.