Police responding to shooting on High Street on Ohio State's campus

The shooting happened outside Drinko Hall around 5:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting outside Drinko Hall on High Street on the campus of Ohio State University Saturday afternoon.

A Buckeye alert was sent out around 5:30 p.m. alerting people to avoid High Street near Drinko Hall as police investigate.

Buckeye Alert! Police on scene of a shooting on High St in front of Drinko Hall. Suspects ran west on 11th. Avoid the area. Police investigating. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) September 11, 2021

A spokesperson says a woman was shot in the leg. There is no word on her condition.

It is unknown if she is affiliated with Ohio State.

Buckeye Alert update - Suspects ran EAST, away from campus. Description is 2 black males, 6'3" (thin build), and 5'9" 180 lbs. Both were wearing dark clothing — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) September 11, 2021

Police are looking for 2 suspects who ran east away from the campus area.

Update: Suspects are believed to have fled the area. No ongoing threat but police are actively investigating & in the area. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) September 11, 2021

An alert sent out describes the suspects as two Black males, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing.