Police responding to shooting on High Street on Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting outside Drinko Hall on High Street on the campus of Ohio State University Saturday afternoon.
A Buckeye alert was sent out around 5:30 p.m. alerting people to avoid High Street near Drinko Hall as police investigate.
A spokesperson says a woman was shot in the leg. There is no word on her condition.
It is unknown if she is affiliated with Ohio State.
Police are looking for 2 suspects who ran east away from the campus area.
An alert sent out describes the suspects as two Black males, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we gather more details.