Report of shots fired inside Polaris Fashion Place; mall evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are evacuating Polaris Fashion Place after a report of shots fired inside the mall.

Columbus police officers and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

At this time, it is unclear where inside the mall shooting occurred. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second incident of shots fired at Polaris in the last two weeks.

On March 3, multiple agencies responded to the mall after a report of shots fired.

It was determined two men, 25-year-old Levon Sommerville and 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr., fired shots at each other outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

Sommerville and Truss are both charged with felonious assault. Police are still searching for both men.