Police respond to Polaris Fashion Place on reports of shots fired

A police spokesperson said officers are searching the mall and treating the situation as an active scene.

The Columbus Division of Police has responded to Polaris Fashion Place after reports of shots fired on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said officers are searching the mall and treating the situation as an active scene. Police are currently evacuating the mall.

According to police, they have not found any suspects or victims at this time.

Police are advising people to stay away from the mall area.

A witness told 10TV they heard five to six loud 'thuds' and people began sprinting.