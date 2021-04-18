Police break up large block party near Ohio State campus; several cars flipped over

Police estimated 1,000 people were in attendance of "Chittfest," a large party typically planned every year on the night of the Buckeyes' spring game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several cars were damaged during a large block party Saturday night near the Ohio State University campus.

Police estimated 1,000 people were in attendance of "Chittfest," a large party typically planned every year on Chittenden Avenue between North High Street and Summit Street.

CPD Commander Dennis Jeffrey said that police were aware the event was going to happen but didn't expect this many to attend. The party started to get "out of control" around 10:45 p.m. and multiple officers were sent to the scene.

Seven cars were flipped over and severely damaged, according to police.

No arrests were made but police said they plan to work with the university to identify any students who may have been involved in causing the damage.