Several detained for questioning after fight at Westland High School

The situation was quickly brought under control, according to an update from the sheriff's office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County sheriff's deputies detained several people after multiple fights broke out at Westland High School Wednesday morning.

Both Columbus police officers and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office surrounded the school, where a large crowd had reportedly gathered.

A spokesperson from South-Western City School District said a fight broke out between students in the hallway in between classes. The district said the school followed its safety plan and called the sheriff's office.

A school resource officer was at the school when the fight occurred. The sheriff's office said that officer used pepper spray on one student to help control the situation.

Other who students were initially evacuated to the school's rec center as a precaution have since been sent back to their classrooms.

The sheriff's office said deputies reported no weapons were involved and rumors of a stabbing at the school are false.

Several people were detained for questioning and authorities are continuing to investigate. There are no reports of any injuries.

