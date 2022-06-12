Police renew call for help in 2021 southeast Columbus shooting that killed 2 young siblings, man

Charles Wade, 22, was sitting in a vehicle with 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal were shot to death on Dec. 7, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police took to social media on Tuesday to ask for help in solving the shooting deaths of two young siblings and a man nearly one year after they were killed.

Charles Wade, 22, was sitting in a vehicle with 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal on Dec. 7, 2021, when two suspects running up to the car and firing dozens of rounds before running off. The shooting happened on Kodiak Drive near the Winchester Lakes apartment complex. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was a planned attack.

Police originally believed Wade was the intended target, but Detective Terry Kelley said during a December 2021 press conference that the children may have been targeted as well, although he's not completely sure whether their deaths were intended or the shooters just didn't care that the children were in the car.

Detectives & the families of the victims are renewing a call for help to solve a triple shooting that left two young children & a man dead. Investigators are working to identify suspects in the Dec. 7, 2021, homicides of Charles Wade, Demetrius Wall-Neal, & Londynn Wall-Neal. pic.twitter.com/6JFGjDcNai — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 6, 2022

In the days and weeks following the shooting, detectives released photos two vehicles involved as well footage showing the shooting.

Detectives and the family of the victims are using the anniversary to renew their call for help in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.