Police release surveillance photos of persons of interest in case of shots fired at Polaris

The photos show persons of interest and a possible victim who was shot at.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police released several photos of persons of interest detectives say were involved in the shots fired incident at Polaris Fashion Place on March 15.

Police, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened inside the mall on the first level.

Two groups of younger people got into a confrontation which resulted in at least one person firing shots, according to police.

In surveillance photos posted by Columbus police to social media on Tuesday, one of the persons of interest is shown in a yellow, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. Police labeled the photo as "possible shooter" on Facebook.

Another person in the photos as a person of interest is shown in all dark clothing inside the mall, police said.

Police said another person of interest in the photos is in a light-colored long-sleeve top, gray pants and gray slip-ons.

An additional photo shows a person of interest running in a dark, long-sleeve top, dark pants, and white shoes outside the mall, according to police.

Police also posted an image of someone in a dark jacket, with a light-colored horizontal stripe on it, dark and light pants, and dark shoes. Police said this person was possibly shot at and may have information. That photo is below.