Police release dash camera of arrest, takedown of Newark man

Officer investigation underway after video of an arrest on Sept. 15 circulates on social media.

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark police have released dash camera video after a warrant arrest on Sept. 15 at the Speedway gas station on East Main Street.

Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Prince Allen of Newark. In the video, it shows Allen running from police between the pumps. Two officers pulled him to the ground and a third is seen on camera striking Allen in the head twice.

Allen was being arrested for a prior warrant from Dec. 23, 2020, according to a complaint filed in Licking County Municipal Court.

A video circulating on social media showed another angle of the arrest and takedown, but the source of the original video could not be obtained by 10TV.

"I instantly got sick to my stomach, it was just sickening. I was livid,” said Andrea Allen. “They hit him in the head after he was down a couple times.”

Prince remains in jail for the original warrant charges. Andrea Allen says he is due back in court on Sept. 23.

The police report says Prince was later taken to the hospital after he was processed because they found evidence of meth hidden in his body. He later reportedly tried to eat the drugs and a struggle with officers followed.

Prince faces resisting arrest and drug charges, in addition to the original warrant for criminal damaging and endangering charges.

The Newark Police Department is investigating the social media video and the incident involving the officers.