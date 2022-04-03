Police release body-camera video of officer who shot suspect in east Columbus

The shooting happened Tuesday near the Marathon gas station on East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Body camera footage released by the Columbus Division of Police shows what happened as officers responded to a report of shots fired at an east Columbus gas station, leading to an officer shooting an 18-year-old suspect.

According to police, officers were called to the Marathon gas station at 3377 East Livingston Avenue for the reported gunfire on Tuesday.

The body camera footage from four officers shows their responses.

When police got to the gas station, they saw a man, who police said is a suspect, run from the area.

Footage from officer Grady Kissee's camera shows him chasing the man.

Kissee can be heard telling the suspect to get on the ground.

The suspect fell to the ground, while still in possession of the gun.

The officer then yells for the suspect to drop the gun.

Kissee then fires his weapon.

"Why did you shoot me sir?", asked the man

"Because you pointed that gun at me," Kissee responded.

Later, the man police said is the suspect is heard saying, "I did not point the gun at you."

"Why did you shoot me sir?" the man asked again.

Another officer responded saying, "You pointed a gun at him."

"I was throwing it down, I promise you," the suspect responded, referring to the gun.

The video shows the suspect on the ground in one frame, the next several frames appear to show the suspect tossing his gun to the ground, in that time, the officer fired two shots.

Police officers can be seen in the footage applying a tourniquet to the suspect.

"I wasn't going to shoot you sir," the man said after the tourniquet was applied.

"He fell, turned around and had the gun in his hand. Pointed it right at me. He sat up and pointed it at me," Kissee says in the footage.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Several 911 callers reported a group of teenagers were shooting into the gas station prior to police arriving on the scene.

10TV is not naming the suspect since no charges have been filed at this time.