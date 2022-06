Police said a pedestrian was struck on state Route 161, east of Interstate 71 on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in north Columbus on Thursday, according to police.

Police said a pedestrian was hit on state Route 161, east of Interstate 71 near Satinwood Drive just before 10:40 p.m.

The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The driver left the scene, police said.