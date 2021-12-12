1 killed, 1 injured in south Columbus hit-and-run crash

Police said another person was also injured in the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were called to the crash scene in the 3200 block of South High Street, north of Williams Road, just after 6 p.m.

The pedestrian who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another person was taken to Grant Medical Center in what police dispatchers described as an unstable condition.