Man dies, woman injured after being struck crossing High Street in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured after they were both struck by a vehicle in south Columbus Sunday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a man and a woman were crossing High Street just north of Rumsey Road just after 6 p.m. when they were struck by an SUV.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name at this time.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene to be interviewed. Witnesses reported that other vehicles struck one or both pedestrians after the intimal crash.