COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at the Wedgewood Village Apartments Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:11 p.m.

The person was transported to the OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where they later died around 9:48 p.m.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.