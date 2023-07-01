Police: One in critical condition following North Linden shooting

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in the North Linden neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim at the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. There's no word on any suspects at this time.