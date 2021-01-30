Police: Ohio State student's car stolen at gunpoint near campus

Columbus police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on 8th Avenue just west of High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a report that an Ohio State University student had his car stolen at gunpoint near the school's main campus.

According to a release from OSU Public Safety, on Friday around 7:15 p.m., Columbus police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on 8th Avenue just west of High Street.

The student said he was getting out of his car when he was approached by two people, one male and one female.

The victim reported that the male suspect pulled out a handgun and the suspects threw the victim's backpack on the ground before stealing his car.

The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

The victim was not hurt.