Police: Ohio State student robbed, assaulted behind McDonald's near campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University student was injured in a robbery near the school's campus Friday morning, according to a notice sent out by the school.

Columbus police said the student and a friend were walking together at around 2:45 a.m. when the suspect approached them behind the McDonald's at 1972 North High Street.

Police said the suspect knocked the student to the ground and stole some of his belongings.

The student was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not have information to release about the suspect.

The McDonald's is located near the Buckeye Donuts store that was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, Feb. 26 but police have not said if there is a connection.