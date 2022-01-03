Police: Officer shoots suspect at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting involving a Columbus police officer on the city's east side on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said the officer shot a suspect at a Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
The suspect was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.
Police have not released any information surrounding what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.