Police: Officer shoots suspect at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting involving a Columbus police officer on the city's east side on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the officer shot a suspect at a Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

Police have not released any information surrounding what led up to the shooting.