Police: Officer shoots suspect during suspicious vehicle call in west Columbus

Police at the scene said Hilliard-Rome Road is closed between Renner Road and Manor Park Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer shot a man, who police described as a suspect during a call about a report of a suspicious vehicle in west Columbus Wednesday morning.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said dispatchers told officers that someone reported a suspicious vehicle just after 3 a.m. at an apartment complex along Hilliard-Rome Road near Summerlin Way.

Fuqua said officers approached the man in the vehicle when they arrived and started talking to him.

During the conversation, Fuqua said the man drove off.

Officers found the man at a nearby business and took him into custody.

Fuqua said one of the officers fired his gun and the man was shot but it is unclear when the officer fired during the incident.

The man is hospitalized and police described his condition as stable.

No officers were hurt.

Fuqua later confirmed the car the suspect was in had been reported as stolen, though it is unclear if that is why officers were initially called to the scene.

Hilliard-Rome Road is closed between Renner Road and Manor Park Drive due to the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

