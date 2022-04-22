Columbus police officer connected to fatal hit-skip charged with OVI in 2015

Officer Demetris Ortega was involved in a crash on Aug. 22, 2015 that led to an OVI charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police officer who was relieved of duty for his connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash was previously charged and suspended in 2015 after being involved in an OVI crash.

Officer Demetris Ortega was relieved of duty on Wednesday after this week’s incident that happened in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard around 2:40 a.m.

Police say a woman was crossing the street when she was hit and the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Medics were called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Sources confirmed to 10TV that the vehicle involved in the crash belongs to Ortega and was not a police cruiser. Police have not yet specified who was driving the vehicle.

Attorney Mark Collins told 10TV he is representing Ortega and plans to "comply with all aspects" related to the investigation.

No charges have been filed in the incident as of Friday.

According to the personnel file released by the Columbus Division of Police on Friday, Ortega was involved in an off-duty crash on Aug. 22, 2015 that led to an OVI charge. He was relieved of duty that day.

According to Franklin County court documents, Ortega took a breathalyzer test and had a blood-alcohol level of .134%.

Ortega pleaded guilty on Feb. 9, 2016, according to records. He was fined $375 and given one-year probation.

A specific date when Ortega was reinstated was not listed in his personnel file.