Police: No credible threat at Hilliard Memorial Middle School following social media post

The Hilliard Division of Police has determined a threat to shoot up a Hilliard middle school that surfaced on SnapChat Saturday is not credible.

The Public Information Officer, Andrea Litchfield, told 10TV when they received the potential threat for the middle school located at 2900 Walker Road, that’s when detectives began to investigate.

In the potential threat posted on Snapchat, it stated that someone was planning to shoot up the school on Monday.