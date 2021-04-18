Police: No credible threat at Hilliard Memorial Middle School following social media post

The Hilliard Division of Police has determined a threat to shoot up a Hilliard middle school that surfaced on SnapChat Saturday is not credible.
The Public Information Officer, Andrea Litchfield, told 10TV when they received the potential threat for the middle school located at 2900 Walker Road, that’s when detectives began to investigate.
In the potential threat posted on Snapchat, it stated that someone was planning to shoot up the school on Monday.
Litchfield said that out of an abundance of caution, they will have cruisers at the school on Monday and parents should feel comfortable sending their kids to school.