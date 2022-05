Officials did not know the conditions of those taken to the hospital or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 270 near state Route 161 in northeast Columbus on Tuesday.

The Westerville Division of Fire said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-270, just north of the state Route 161 ramp around 6:25 p.m.

