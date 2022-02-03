16-year-old arrested, more than 20 shell casings found following Westerville shootout

The shooting started around 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Main Street and continued south.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police found 22 shell casings of different calibers after a shootout between two vehicles in Westerville on Wednesday.

According to 911 callers, gunfire began to ring out around 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Main Street and continued for about a mile towards the intersection of St. Ann’s hospital and Sharon Woods.

A 16-year-old was arrested and is being charged with tampering and improper handling of a firearm, according to police.

Several people called 911 about the shootout, including Diane Sliemers who said one of the cars involved in the incident almost hit her.

"It was scary. I was thinking if he had hit me, there would have been a whole battle right there," she said.

Sliemers’ car was not hit by any bullets, but another person who called 911 said their windshield was busted out. Police said multiple cars were hit by gunfire. Others who called for help said the shooters were hanging outside of the windows while firing.

Witnesses only had vague descriptions of the SUV and sedan that were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Despite the number of shots fired, police said no one was injured.