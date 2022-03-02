Police: Multiple cars hit during shootout between vehicles in Westerville

The shooting started around 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Main Street and continued south.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after people in two vehicles started firing gunshots at each other in Westerville on Wednesday.

The shooting started around 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Main Street and continued south.

Police said other vehicles were hit by the gunfire, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made, but police said one of the cars possibly involved has been detained on Cooper Road northeast of Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital.