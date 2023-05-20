Police: Motorcyclist dead after striking van in north Columbus

Police say a van was turning left toward the I-71 southbound at 11:38 p.m. when the incident happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a van at an intersection in north Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The motorcyclist was headed eastbound on East Dublin Granville Road, approaching the intersection of the Interstate 71 southbound ramp, when they collided with a Chrysler Town & Country. Police say the van was turning left toward the I-71 southbound at 11:38 p.m. when the incident happened.

The motorcyclist, driving a Suzuki GSX1300BK, struck the right rear of the van and was ejected into the passenger compartment alongside their bike. The Chrysler then rotated clockwise, throwing the Suzuki from the van.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m. by medics.