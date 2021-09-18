Police: Mother recovering after being shot in head in south Linden

Officers went to the 1400 block of East 23rd Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. Friday on a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the head in the south Linden area Friday night.

According to police, officers went to the 1400 block of East 23rd Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds to the head and hand. She was taken to Grant Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition. Her condition improved, and she is expected to completely recover.

Police say the woman was with her 17-year-old son at the time of the shooting, and it's believed he was the intended target. He was not hit by any of the gunshots.

Officials have released few details about the suspect, who authorities say left the scene after firing the shots.