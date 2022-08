Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery both returned home Monday night around 11 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police said two stepsisters who were reported missing on Monday in southwest Columbus are back home.

The Columbus Division of Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery were last seen leaving their home on Gimbles Drive off of Brown Road around 1 p.m.

