Isabelle Cooke was last seen on Dec. 18, when she ran away from home.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg police said a missing 16-year-old girl, last seen on Dec. 18, may be in the Pickerington area.

Police said Isabelle Cooke ran away from her home.

She is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said her nose is pierced.