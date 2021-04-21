Police: Missing Columbus man may be headed to Buckeye Lake area

Bob Hasson Sr., 82, was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man missing from Columbus may be headed to the area of Buckeye Lake.

Columbus police said 82-year-old Bob Hasson Sr. was last seen on Reynolds Crossing Drive around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

He was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio license plate number of CQS5106.

Hasson is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve cream-colored shirt with stripes and black jeans.