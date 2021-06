Caylee Scott's grandfather contacted police saying he had picked her up after she called and told him she was left alone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday is safe and in good health.

According to police, Caylee was home alone between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. When her parents returned, she was gone.

Police said the parents have been charged with endangering children.