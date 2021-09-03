x
Police: Missing 13-year-old girl from South Zanesville may be in Columbus

Nevaeh Robinson was last seen on East Berkley Street in Zanesville at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Credit: Zanesville Police Department

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Police in South Zanesville say a missing 13-year-old girl may be in the Columbus area.

Nevaeh Robinson was last seen on East Berkley Street in Zanesville at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen wearing a pink, gray and black North Shore jacket and may be carrying a pink and tan book bag.

She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 11 pounds.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes and a piercing on the left side of her nose.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call South Zanesville police at 740-453-0626 or the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office at 740-452-3637.