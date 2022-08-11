Police: Columbus man shot checking on crash outside his home

The crash and subsequent shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Police said the vehicle is believed to be stolen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while checking on a crash that happened outside his house in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The crash and shooting happened in an alleyway on the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., Columbus police said.

The man, 36, heard a vehicle crash into a fence and went to check to see if the people inside were OK. That is when a suspect left the vehicle and shot the man one time in his right arm, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say a dark-colored Hyundai, suspected to have been stolen, was left at the scene unoccupied.