Police: Man's death in Clintonville being investigated as homicide

Police said the man's death was originally believed to be from an overdose until the coroner's office found "suspicious injuries" to the man.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a man's death is a homicide after he was originally believed to have died as a result of an overdose.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Cooke Road in Clintonville just before 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who was unresponsive from a possible overdose.

Members of the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the coroner's office responded and investigated the death as an overdose.

On Friday, police said the coroner's office found "suspicious injuries" to the man.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation.

The man's name has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.