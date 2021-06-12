Police: Man shot while working in backyard at his Linden home

The man told officers he was working in his backyard when an unknown person fired one shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon while working in his backyard, according to Columbus police.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Manchester Avenue just south of East Weber Road in the Linden area around 3:25 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.