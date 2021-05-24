Police: Man shot twice while getting into friend's vehicle in east Columbus

A woman told police when the man got into her vehicle, an unknown suspect opened fire and hit the vehicle multiple times and the man twice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot twice Monday morning while getting into his friend's car in east Columbus, police said.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to reports of a walk-in shooting victim at Grant Medical Center.

Police spoke with the woman who drove the man to the hospital.

She told officers that she was in the area of East Main Street and Miller Avenue when she saw the man, who was her long-time friend.

The man asked the woman for a ride.

The woman told police when he got into her vehicle, an unknown suspect opened fire and hit the vehicle multiple times and the man twice.

The man and woman then left the scene and drove and drove to the hospital.

The man was rushed into surgery and is now expected to survive, police said.

The driver was not injured from the shooting.

Police do not have information about a possible situation at this time.