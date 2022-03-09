x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Man shot multiple times in Marion parking lot

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near the 340 block of North Main Street.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

MARION, Ohio — A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot in Marion on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near the 340 block of North Main Street.

Police found the 27-year-old man who police said was shot in a parking lot during an altercation with another person.

He was taken to Marion General Hospital and was later flown to a Columbus hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Police did not release any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Columbus group may be responsible for several stolen Kias, Hyundais