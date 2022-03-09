Police: Man shot multiple times in Marion parking lot

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near the 340 block of North Main Street.

MARION, Ohio — A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot in Marion on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near the 340 block of North Main Street.

Police found the 27-year-old man who police said was shot in a parking lot during an altercation with another person.

He was taken to Marion General Hospital and was later flown to a Columbus hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Police did not release any information about a suspect.