Police: Man shot in east Columbus library parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while sitting on his bicycle at an east Columbus library Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they were called to the 3500 block of Cushing Drive on a report of a shooting around 12:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man told them he was on his bicycle in the parking lot of the Columbus Metropolitan Library Barnett Branch on East Livingston Avenue when he was shot.

The man said he was shot in the leg one time by a woman in a car after he said 'hi' to her, police said.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital and his condition is described as stable.

The west side of the library building, which was occupied at the time, was also shot but no one inside was injured.