Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster police say a man was shot Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery.

Police said dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. reporting a man was shot while he was walking in an alley near an apartment building in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot on a sidewalk outside an apartment building.

The man was taken to Fairfield Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is a white man who is about 6-feet tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.