WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington police are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday around 10:45 a.m.

Police said he walked into the Park National Bank on North High Street near East Wilson Bridge Road holding a silver gun and robbed the bank.

The suspect was wearing a black mask with goggles, a black jacket with white lettering, black pants, dark gloves and black shoes.