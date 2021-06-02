Police: Man recovering after being shot in face while driving in southwest Columbus

The man is still hospitalized and is in stable condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the face Friday night while driving in southwest Columbus.

According to police, officers went to a hospital at 9:35 p.m. on a report that a man who had been shot walked in.

The victim told officers he had been driving in the area of Hall and Norton roads when unknown suspects inside a gold GMC SUV fired a single shot into his car and hit him in the face.

The victim was not able to provide any other information about the suspects or vehicle involved in the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.