Police: Man recovering after being shot in face inside car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man was hurt after he was shot in the face while in his car Saturday morning in southwest Columbus.

Officers went to the area of Sullivant Avenue and Catherine Street on a reported shooting just before 1:40 a.m.

Just after a 911 call was received, the victim arrived at Grant Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the victim was in his car on Sullivant Avenue when people inside an unidentified vehicle began shooting at the victim's car.

The man is expected to recover.

There's currently no information about the vehicle or suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).