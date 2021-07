No arrests have been made at this time. Police say the suspect was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and left the scene on foot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in south Columbus on Friday, according to police.

The shooting took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southpoint Boulevard, near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died,