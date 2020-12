It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shanley Drive, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in north Columbus.

Authorities told 10TV the man was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police do not have suspect information at this time.